Roth Capital Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for United Natural Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for United Natural Foods’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $14.71 on Monday. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.40.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Natural Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 35,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 17.7% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 109,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 4,375 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $49,656.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,017.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

