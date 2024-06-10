Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Trading 6.7% Higher

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 215,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 527,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Royal Helium Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$26.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.58, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Royal Helium (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.82 million during the quarter.

About Royal Helium

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

