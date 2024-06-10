RS Crum Inc. Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RS Crum Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 0.9% of RS Crum Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 53,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Apple by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 75,110 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Apple by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,307,068 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $829,240,000 after purchasing an additional 279,311 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in Apple by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 37,178 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Apple by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 808,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $155,701,000 after purchasing an additional 112,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $196.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $199.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.38.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple



Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

