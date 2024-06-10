Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 41,220 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 659,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,220 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $35,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $1,176,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 151,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 66,296 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 50,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 23,209 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 436,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,291,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 417,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,011,000 after purchasing an additional 15,508 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $1,509,003.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,262,429.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 0.1 %

CBSH opened at $54.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.91 and a twelve month high of $57.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.17.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.49 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.29.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Articles

