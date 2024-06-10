Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,461 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.08% of Copart worth $39,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $53.76 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $58.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

