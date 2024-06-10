Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 38,534 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 75.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,534 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $39,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,652,862,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in S&P Global by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,787,000 after buying an additional 881,215 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in S&P Global by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,502,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,762,000 after buying an additional 616,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in S&P Global by 8.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,807,000 after buying an additional 428,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 42.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,630,000 after purchasing an additional 309,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.89.
S&P Global Price Performance
S&P Global stock opened at $428.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $426.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $461.16.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.
S&P Global Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.
About S&P Global
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.
