Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 41,983 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,005,360 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,983 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $33,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services stock opened at $52.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.12. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $56.62.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.39. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Primoris Services’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

In other news, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $101,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,839.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $812,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,635,981.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $101,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,839.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,948 shares of company stock worth $4,206,249. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Primoris Services from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

