Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 94,103 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $31,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,280,190,000 after buying an additional 14,410,073 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $1,128,322,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,385,000 after buying an additional 2,331,875 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 208.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,025,000 after buying an additional 1,160,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,510,517,000 after purchasing an additional 980,317 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $137.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.36. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.58 and a 12 month high of $192.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.95.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

