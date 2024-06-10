Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,112,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,788 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $36,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.1% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,722,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,649,000 after buying an additional 1,204,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,620,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,635,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,852,000 after buying an additional 916,574 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,922,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,954,000 after acquiring an additional 777,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 212.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 827,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 562,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $30.72 on Monday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.85.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.98%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

