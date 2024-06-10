Schroder Investment Management Group Has $37.19 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $37,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,941,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on REGN. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $989.86.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1,002.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $1,016.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $949.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $928.80.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,011.00, for a total transaction of $836,097.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,011.00, for a total transaction of $836,097.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,612 shares of company stock valued at $54,346,970. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

