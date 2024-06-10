Schroder Investment Management Group Has $37.32 Million Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 236,999 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.50% of Natera worth $37,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Natera by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Natera by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Natera by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Natera

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 83,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $7,403,518.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,639,075.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 83,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $7,403,518.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,639,075.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $7,265,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,676,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,106 shares of company stock worth $24,521,761 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTRA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Natera in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Natera from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.19.

Natera Trading Up 1.8 %

NTRA stock opened at $111.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $112.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.44.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Articles

