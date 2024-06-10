Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,480,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 32,883 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.95% of NeoGenomics worth $40,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 284,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 54,669 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 184,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 183,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 45,260 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEO opened at $13.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 7.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.77. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $21.22.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $156.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.82 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEO. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

