Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 160,734 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,734 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.17% of Builders FirstSource worth $34,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR opened at $146.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.77. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.24 and a twelve month high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.13.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,207 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

