Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 9,595 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,595 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.52% of Atkore worth $30,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATKR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atkore by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Atkore by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,707,000 after acquiring an additional 12,189 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Atkore by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 564,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,301,000 after acquiring an additional 19,876 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $78,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,154.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $78,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,154.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $1,144,455.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,505,631.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,099 shares of company stock worth $1,412,065. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATKR shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $141.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.61 and its 200 day moving average is $159.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.16. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $194.98.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $792.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.22 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 43.19% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Atkore’s payout ratio is 7.98%.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

