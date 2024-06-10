Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) is Waddell & Associates LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises about 9.3% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Waddell & Associates LLC owned 0.96% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $69,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDA. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,341.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDA stock opened at $54.91 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

