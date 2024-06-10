Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,004,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,684 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sei Investments Co. owned 3.49% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $747,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 291,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,212,000 after acquiring an additional 98,011 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,843,000 after acquiring an additional 165,266 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 71,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.93. The stock had a trading volume of 157,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.53. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $97.65.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.