Sei Investments Co. Acquires 133,788 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 579,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,788 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $70,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total value of $192,012.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total value of $192,012.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $396,046.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,524.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,976 shares of company stock valued at $788,183 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of ARW stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $132.01. The company had a trading volume of 80,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,162. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.05 and its 200 day moving average is $121.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.30. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $108.51 and a one year high of $147.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

