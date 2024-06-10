Sei Investments Co. Acquires 181,814 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 670,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,814 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $65,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Albany International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 362,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,621,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at $586,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 109,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at $584,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Albany International

In other news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.68 per share, for a total transaction of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,884 shares in the company, valued at $582,937.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.68 per share, with a total value of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,937.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert D. Starr acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,388.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Albany International from $121.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Albany International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albany International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Albany International Price Performance

AIN stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,936. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.02 and its 200-day moving average is $90.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $99.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $313.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Albany International’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

