Sei Investments Co. Acquires 6,275 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $54,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 60,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 291.4% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $259.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,965. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $273.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.32 and a 200 day moving average of $253.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

