Sei Investments Co. Acquires New Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,576,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,617,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 56,501,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,123,000 after buying an additional 2,722,638 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,616,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,499 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,505,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,450,000 after purchasing an additional 694,340 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,665,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,587,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,107,000 after purchasing an additional 322,362 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.09. 215,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,171,321. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $36.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

