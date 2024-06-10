Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 393.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 324,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,580 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $69,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total transaction of $142,567.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,954 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,597.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PWR traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $269.63. The stock had a trading volume of 86,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,335. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $263.32 and a 200 day moving average of $232.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.74 and a 12-month high of $286.87.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.85.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

