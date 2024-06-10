Sei Investments Co. Buys 110,494 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,494 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 1.11% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $134,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,053 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $212.52. 129,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,839. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.10 and its 200-day moving average is $231.58. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

CRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.38.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

