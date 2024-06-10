Sei Investments Co. Buys 4,431 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 610,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $61,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Novartis by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.88. 115,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,882. The firm has a market cap of $214.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

