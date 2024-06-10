Sei Investments Co. Buys 5,603 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $59,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its position in Deere & Company by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 16,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DE. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.36.

NYSE:DE traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $368.75. The stock had a trading volume of 286,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,401. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $353.15 and a 12 month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

