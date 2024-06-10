Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,966,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 301,675 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.7% of Sei Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $418,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $174.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,990,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,382,771. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.83 and a 52 week high of $179.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.11.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,758 shares of company stock worth $25,580,826 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.