Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 75,311 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $57,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Wix.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 1,378.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 160,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,739,000 after purchasing an additional 149,605 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth about $6,355,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Wix.com by 328.5% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 180,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after acquiring an additional 137,991 shares during the last quarter. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 25,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 12,537 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Wix.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.59.

Wix.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $168.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,520. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 148.77, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.16. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $74.41 and a 1 year high of $178.65.

Wix.com Profile

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.