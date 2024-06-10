Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 220,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,610 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $67,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Public Storage alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 5,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.75.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PSA traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $273.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,063. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $312.25. The stock has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.99%.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.