Sei Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,895 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $167,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $743.78.

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total transaction of $7,500,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,744 shares in the company, valued at $89,145,181.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total value of $7,500,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,744 shares in the company, valued at $89,145,181.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.29, for a total transaction of $1,658,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,226,308.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,046 shares of company stock worth $31,842,373. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MPWR stock traded up $12.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $763.97. The company had a trading volume of 29,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,727. The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 90.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $696.32 and a 200 day moving average of $663.07. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $392.10 and a 12 month high of $778.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.76 million. Analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

