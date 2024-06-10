Sei Investments Co. Decreases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 764,267 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 21,909 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 0.6% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $372,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Netflix alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,558,598,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 15,039.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,010,553,000 after buying an additional 2,061,859 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,978 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 888,936 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $432,805,000 after acquiring an additional 466,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 551,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $268,397,000 after acquiring an additional 371,480 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Citigroup lifted their price target on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.00.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $637.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $664.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $612.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $563.53. The company has a market cap of $274.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total value of $12,635,485.94. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,114.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,994 shares of company stock valued at $42,036,266 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.