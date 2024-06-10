Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 692,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,204 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $284,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Down 0.3 %

Linde stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $432.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $440.18 and its 200 day moving average is $430.95. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $358.37 and a 1-year high of $477.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC cut their price target on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.83.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

