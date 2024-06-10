Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,864 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $146,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $462.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $1.68 on Monday, reaching $481.36. 123,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,314. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $331.87 and a 1-year high of $486.42. The firm has a market cap of $124.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $423.13 and a 200-day moving average of $414.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at $55,467,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,518 shares of company stock worth $7,409,762 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

