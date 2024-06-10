Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,835,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,730 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $294,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $1.87 on Monday, hitting $166.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,355,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,827,310. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $84.01 and a 12 month high of $166.26. The company has a market capitalization of $862.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

