Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 575,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,502 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $62,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth about $848,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in FirstCash by 2.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,556,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,158,000 after acquiring an additional 145,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

FCFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on FirstCash in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $233,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,804,078.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $233,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,804,078.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total value of $85,000,005.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,746,023 shares in the company, valued at $559,556,111.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 762,197 shares of company stock worth $89,918,428 over the last quarter. 14.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FCFS traded down $1.55 on Monday, hitting $110.92. 20,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,558. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.02 and a 200-day moving average of $116.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.05 and a fifty-two week high of $133.64.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $836.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.29%.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

