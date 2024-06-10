Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 524,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,410 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $71,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Woodward by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,105. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.02. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $111.73 and a one year high of $188.35. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.34. Woodward had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $835.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 17.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Woodward news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total value of $1,002,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WWD

Woodward Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

