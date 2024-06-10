Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $58,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 984.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

ATO stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.28. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Atmos Energy

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $419,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $1,746,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,339 shares in the company, valued at $21,701,039.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.