Sei Investments Co. Has $1.48 Billion Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,841,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,066 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,477,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

VEA traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.34. 623,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,710,762. The stock has a market cap of $131.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.78 and a 200 day moving average of $48.52. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

