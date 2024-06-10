Sei Investments Co. Has $137.62 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,175 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.23% of Parker-Hannifin worth $137,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.33.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $5.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $521.18. 296,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $353.63 and a 1-year high of $570.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $542.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $508.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

