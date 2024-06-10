Sei Investments Co. Has $338.63 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,297,196 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 398,146 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 0.5% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $338,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,399 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 42,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Finally, Guerra Pan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,400 shares of company stock valued at $30,077,126. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.5 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.65. 18,492,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,643,219. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.