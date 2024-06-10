Sei Investments Co. Has $388.43 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,450,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,768 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.6% of Sei Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.53% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $388,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 37,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 35,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 14,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VWO stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,740,263. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.50. The company has a market cap of $78.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

