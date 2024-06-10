Sei Investments Co. Has $500.89 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,611,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,736 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.49% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $500,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,679,000 after buying an additional 2,544,151 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $710,519,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after buying an additional 1,301,935 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,719,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after buying an additional 350,950 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $360.72. The stock had a trading volume of 167,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.80. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $363.24.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

