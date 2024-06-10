Sei Investments Co. Has $54.60 Million Stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,098,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725,221 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $54,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 83.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 338,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 20.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Handler bought 20,000 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 243,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,826.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Felicia Hendrix bought 16,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $249,948.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 68,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,180.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Handler purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,826.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 76,157 shares of company stock worth $1,154,949 over the last three months. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PENN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,959,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average of $20.08.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 17.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PENN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America downgraded PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

