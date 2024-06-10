Sei Investments Co. Has $55.27 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,465,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 76,739 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $55,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 83,379 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.77.

VZ traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,025,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,874,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.80. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.42. The firm has a market cap of $171.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

