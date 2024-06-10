Sei Investments Co. Has $55.70 Million Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $55,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 41,712.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 52,140 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $57,493,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total value of $2,780,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,738,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total value of $2,780,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,738,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $2,899,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,255.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,941 shares of company stock worth $14,893,296 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.09.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $480.05. The stock had a trading volume of 17,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,053. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $361.16 and a 12 month high of $500.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $455.26 and its 200 day moving average is $434.03.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

