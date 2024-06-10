Sei Investments Co. Has $59.30 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 105,601 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $59,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,348,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,517,000 after acquiring an additional 69,441 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,204,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,700,000 after acquiring an additional 151,657 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,727,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,851,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,626,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,822,000 after acquiring an additional 52,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,083,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,391,000 after acquiring an additional 593,623 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

CHKP stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.27. 152,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.14. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $122.86 and a 12 month high of $168.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.28 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

