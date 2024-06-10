Sei Investments Co. Has $67.84 Million Stock Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 889,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,177 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $67,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,786,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,204,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,479,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,381,000 after acquiring an additional 353,832 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 5,031.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,439,000 after acquiring an additional 193,161 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 175.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,717,000 after purchasing an additional 128,016 shares during the period.

Papa John’s International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.57. The company had a trading volume of 218,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,763. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.57. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.20 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 81.78%.

Insider Activity at Papa John’s International

In other Papa John’s International news, CEO Ravi Thanawala purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $99,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,797.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PZZA has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Papa John’s International from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

About Papa John’s International

(Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also

