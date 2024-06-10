Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,863 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.43% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $53,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

IWN stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.09. The stock had a trading volume of 68,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,639. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.65. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $159.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

