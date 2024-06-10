Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 912,920 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Workday were worth $252,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 215.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Workday by 1,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

WDAY traded down $3.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $211.72. 490,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,323. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.01 and a 1 year high of $311.28.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $17,403,193.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $21,658,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $15,509,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,011,000 shares in the company, valued at $279,996,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $17,403,193.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $21,658,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 518,042 shares of company stock worth $134,777,415. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on WDAY shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Workday from $316.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.96.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

