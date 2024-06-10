Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 169,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,944 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $64,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,078,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,238,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,585,000 after buying an additional 22,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,376 shares of company stock worth $1,476,274. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP traded down $1.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $424.86. 32,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $426.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.70. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $306.63 and a 1 year high of $442.79. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.88.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

