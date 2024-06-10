Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,128,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,771,703 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.32% of NU worth $126,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of NU by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 175,197,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,403,000 after buying an additional 30,002,685 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 85,220,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,888,000 after buying an additional 40,992,413 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 65,813,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,223,000 after buying an additional 40,584,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NU by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,260,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,138,000 after buying an additional 4,044,904 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 8.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,949,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,384,000 after buying an additional 2,088,585 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NU stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,701,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,426,068. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NU. KeyCorp raised their price target on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.74.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

