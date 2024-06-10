Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,527 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $72,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.52. The company had a trading volume of 787,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,411,529. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $192.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.58 and its 200-day moving average is $170.57. The company has a market capitalization of $230.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

